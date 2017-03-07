City man saves life of motorcyclist who lost leg in crash

According to a news release from Kingsport Police Department Public Information Officer Tom Patton, at approximately 1:30, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Orebank Road.

Their investigation revealed that a 1993 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was eastbound on Orebank approaching the John B. Dennis Highway interchange when the rider, Michael Ray Johnson, 35, Kingsport, lost control. Johnson failed to negotiate a curve, resulting in the motorcycle crossing the center line and the oncoming traffic lane and leaving the left side of the roadway.

Both Johnson and the motorcycle struck a street sign and a tree before coming to rest at the bottom of a deep ravine. Johnson sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash, during which his lower leg was completely severed from his body.

Three eyewitnesses reported seeing the motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed as it left the roadway. One of them, James E. Trent, Kingsport, rushed to the crash site. Seeing the severity of Johnson’s injuries, Trent removed his own belt and fashioned it into a tourniquet to prevent further blood loss.

“Medical first responders on the scene declared with firm conviction that Mr. Trent’s selfless actions unquestionably saved Mr. Johnson’s life,” Patton said. “To witness a critical incident such as this and have the presence of mind to do whatever it takes to save the life of a complete stranger meets and exceeds the definition of a good Samaritan.”

While Trent was rendering aid, Johnson told him that the throttle on the motorcycle had become stuck, causing him to lose control of the motorcycle, Patton said.

Johnson was transported to a local medical facility by Sullivan County EMS.

The crash remains under investigation by the KPD Traffic Unit.