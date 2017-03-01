Severe storms expected to roll across region

According to the National Weather Service Forecasting Station in Morristown, Tenn., the main threat from thunderstorms will be straight-line winds. Sustained winds of between 15 and 30 mph are expected in lower elevations, with gusts reaching up to 50 mph in higher elevations.

Downed trees, limbs and power lines could occur. Motorists -- especially those in high-profile vehicles -- are advised to use extra caution and anticipate winds gusts, while residents should secure loose objects that are outdoors.

Additionally, the NWS states today's storms will be capable of producing large hail and a few tornadoes.

According to a Hazardous Weather Outlook, "given the forecasted environmental parameters, the potential for a strong tornado cannot be ruled out during the afternoon."

For the latest weather statements and forecasts, visit the National Weather Service.