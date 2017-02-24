Sullivan County provides tablets to commissioners

The new electronic devices were distributed to most commissioners at a work session on Feb. 16. Several commissioners could be seen using the tablets during the full commission meeting on Tuesday. But several commissioners have not yet picked up their assigned device, County Mayor Richard Venable said Thursday.

“We have a few who said they’re waiting until they have time to receive some instructions before take their tablet home,” Venable said. “It is an option at this point to use them during our meetings and that will likely be the case for some time to come. But part of our goal is to ultimately go to a paperless, or near-paperless, operation. We use a lot of paper printing agendas throughout each month, beginning with those printed for each committee meeting early in the month. More are printed for work sessions to update additions that occur after those committee meetings. And, of course, more changes can be required after our work sessions and before the meeting a few days later.”

Venable’s office already has been posting each month’s agenda online for easy access by commissioners and the public.

The tablets are a tie-in with the major update of the Commission Room in the historic Sullivan County Courthouse (where most commission and committee meetings take place). A new sound system, new lighting, new public seating and a redesign of the room’s layout were all a part of that update, which was completed a few months ago.

Another key component added an electronic voting system as well as audio-visual equipment and screens to help commissioners and the public follow the agenda.

Venable said public response to the Commission Room’s update has been overwhelmingly positive, especially for the new sound system.

The tablets are another step, Venable said, making it easier for commissioners to follow the agenda, item by item, at their desks. Another improvement: each commissioner now has a county-assigned email on the county’s server, Venable said, which should ease communications as his office or other departments need to send out notifications or other information to commissioners.

Just prior to distribution of the tablets — which have no hard drives and no county-funded data plans — Venable warned commissioners to be mindful that any and all information sent to or from their county emails, and/or stored on the tablets is subject to Tennessee’s “Sunshine Law,” meaning it is open to public examination. Venable told the Times-News he’d also provided that information in an email he sent to all commissioners regarding the tablets.

Venable said he’d heard a few commissioners hadn’t taken their assigned tablets because of that warning about the “Sunshine Law.”

When commissioners are in meetings at the courthouse, they will be able to use the tablets by connecting to the WiFi available there.