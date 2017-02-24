Cable maintenance to interrupt I-26 traffic

The delays are expected as Charter Communications conducts cable maintenance, repair, and/or replacement in the area. This Interstate 26 traffic interruption will also effect the entrance ramps from West Stone Drive.

Area motorists are strongly encouraged to make themselves aware of this issue and consider planning an alternate route this morning and avoid the area altogether to prevent unnecessary traffic congestion and delays.

Motorists already in the immediate area are asked to please slow down, increase situational awareness, exercise caution and patience, and obey all traffic signs, signals, and instructions.