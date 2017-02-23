Doctor addresses rumors about pain clinic in Weber City

Mayor Grover Dougherty invited Dr. Harland Simpson to speak shortly after the meeting began. Simpson, sporting a grey goatee and walking on a cane, opened his comments by addressing rumors swirling around his clinic.

“Someone said on Facebook that we are a methadone clinic. We’re not,” he said. “Someone said we are a Suboxone clinic. We’re not. We do prescribe opioids to our patients.”

Simpson and his wife operate a pain clinic in Kingsport. He told the council and the group of more than a dozen citizens that he has approximately 700 patients, most of whom are over the age of 60. He said he is building a clinic in Weber City to have a more modern place to provide health care and because their current facility is running out of space.

Citizens in attendance raised a number of concerns.

After Simpson stated his clinic does not take insurance (he claims it is cheaper for patients to use cash), one citizen wanted to know how he planned to combat people wanting to use his clinic to obtain opioid narcotics.

Simpson said his clinic would be using the patient monitoring program to see what a person has been prescribed before. If any issues come up, he said the patient would be dealt with, which could include being arrested in the office.

He also said opioid abuse is not really a problem anymore.

“If you look at what’s going on in the nation in terms of drug abuse, all these people are using methamphetamine and heroin now,” he said. “I can’t wrap my head around it. ... If you guys are interested in preventing drug abuse, you all should come to these meetings. That’s one way you could really gain some knowledge because it’s a complex issue.”

Town Attorney Michael Carrico backed up Simpson’s assessment by saying the main drugs being seen in the courts were Subutex, Suboxone and methamphetamine. He called them the “hot drugs of choice.”

Simpson attempted to assure citizens his clinic would do everything possible to prevent diversion of prescriptions. He also said no narcotics would be given out at the facility.

Doctors at the clinic would serve as primary care physicians as well. Simpson said when a new patient comes in, doctors like to spend an hour getting to know him or her before beginning treatment. He told one citizen his clinic looks at every way to ease a patient’s pain, which might or might not include narcotics.

Simpson said he and his company, Simpson Clinic LLC, plan to open an urgent care facility in the county in August. That facility would not take insurance but instead offer “affordable” services and provide a claim form for people who have commercial insurance.

After taking questions for approximately 45 minutes from citizens (ranging from how the clinic will deal with doctor shopping to people loitering outside the facility), Carrico and the board decided they were satisfied and wanted to move on.

“I think this gentleman has probably explained to you all as much as he possibly can as to what type of medical facility he is putting in down here in Food City,” Carrico said. “He’s explained to you what he’s doing. I don’t know how much more this gentleman can do.”