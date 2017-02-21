Up and Running: City makes progress on first year of One Kingsport initiatives

All 35 first-year projects of One Kingsport have a lead entity and project champion, and the volunteer committee formed last year to provide oversight for the projects has established a method for reporting progress and issues.

The One Kingsport initiative is a five-year road map for the Model City, born out of a two-day summit held in October 2015. More than 240 volunteers worked for months brainstorming and refining “big ideas,” policy changes and capital projects to help move the city forward.

More than 100 ideas made the list, which was eventually refined and prioritized by city staff, summit participants and other volunteers.

During a BMA work session Monday afternoon, Jane Henry (chair of the One Kingsport advisory commission) and Lynn Tully (development services director for the city) gave an update on the accomplishments and progress of One Kingsport and the next steps forward.

“Some things have been completed — not a lot of our projects because it still is early on,” Henry said. “We are excited about what’s going on.”

First-year projects are estimated to cost around $958,000, but Tully noted that so far very little money has been spent.

On the completed list of projects is the city’s new economic development portal “SyncKingsport,” which launched last month and includes information on starting and growing a business along with links to economic development organizations in our area.

One of the more common themes to come out of the One Kingsport summit had to do with the appearance of the city. Many of the work groups ranked it a priority, therefore the first project created by the One Kingsport funds was to improve the landscaping at the Wilcox Drive and Interstate 26 intersection.

According to Henry’s presentation, city staff are preparing bid specifications for a higher level of landscape maintenance, and a new “gateway” mowing crew will be assigned to Interstate 26 from the rest area to MeadowView.

“Curb appeal and first impressions matter,” Henry said.

The public mural program is complete, with the first one done by Joe Maye at no cost to the city, Tully said. The “Grow” mural is located on West Market Street, and three additional murals are currently in the works, Henry said.

Code enforcement has shifted from being reactive to more proactive with an increase in manpower since October, along with teaming up with the police department to keep an eye on potential violations. Henry’s report stated there were 1,072 cases last year, with record months in November and December.

Projects in progress include a master plan for downtown (request for proposals going out in March), parklets for the higher education center (awaiting construction estimates) and up-lighting of the trees along Broad Street.

Several projects are in the city’s capital improvement plan for Bays Mountain Park, and contracts are in the works for better Greenbelt signage and the operations of a product creation center in downtown.

One of the largest projects on the first year list is the creation of outdoor venue space. Here, city leaders are looking at a piece of the old General Shale property off Industry Drive, across from Brickyard Park.

Kingsport owns approximately 100 acres at the site and is having discussions with General Shale for additional property that would be necessary to make the outdoor venue a reality. A conceptual plan for the venue is also in the works.

As for the next step of the advisory commission, Henry said members would soon start looking at the projects for years two through five, with metrics expected to be presented to the BMA in July. The advisory commission is also considering the best way to handle any new ideas that might come from the community.