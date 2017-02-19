One killed, one injured when car leaves Interstate 81

Police said the wreck occurred about 8:53 a.m., when a 2004 Ford Crown Victoria that was traveling north on I-81 struck a guardrail and ran off the road where I-81 crosses the bridge above Walnut Hill Road. The vehicle landed on the road below.

Police said the driver, Jimmy Davis, 71, of Ashland, Virginia, died at the scene. The passenger, Linda Davis, 64, also of Ashland, was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the police department at (423) 989-5600.