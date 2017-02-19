logo

One killed, one injured when car leaves Interstate 81

From staff reports • Today at 7:05 PM

BRISTOL, Tenn. — One person was killed and another injured when a vehicle ran off Interstate 81 Sunday morning and crashed onto the road below, Bristol, Tennessee, police said in a news release.

Police said the wreck occurred about 8:53 a.m., when a 2004 Ford Crown Victoria that was traveling north on I-81 struck a guardrail and ran off the road where I-81 crosses the bridge above Walnut Hill Road. The vehicle landed on the road below.

Police said the driver, Jimmy Davis, 71, of Ashland, Virginia, died at the scene. The passenger, Linda Davis, 64, also of Ashland, was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the police department at (423) 989-5600.

