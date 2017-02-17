Sawyer Brown to headline 10th annual Racks by the Tracks festival

Many festival staples will return this year, including craft beer tasting, barbecue, races and a children’s area. Attendees will also notice a few new elements, including a pre-festival wing contest and a larger selection of wines in the wine tasting event.

Festival organizer James Phillips said the goal was to bring in a popular band that didn’t often perform in this area and that everyone could sing along to.

With over 50 chart-topping hits, including “Some Girls Do,” “The Race Is On,” “Six Days on the Road” and “The Walk,” Sawyer Brown continues to tour and entertain fans from around the world.

“This is a band we’ve been trying to work out our schedules with for many years, and knowing this is our 10th anniversary, we knew this was the year to land them,” Phillips said, “because it was important to us to bring in a level of artist that got everyone excited.”

The news was announced at the event’s decade anniversary press conference in the Chamber of Commerce board room on Friday. Sawyer Brown will be joined at the festival by Faithfully, a Journey tribute band, roots rocker Webb Wilder and local favorites Hundred Acres and Russell Clark.

Phillips said the festival has grown tremendously over the years. With only 450 people attending the first festival, it welcomed over 15,000 people last year and has become one of the area’s most popular events.

“We really could not do it without the support that we get from this community,” Phillips said, “and we couldn’t ask for a better place to do it than here in Kingsport.”

One of the original events from the first festival, the barbecue competition, will return this year, with over 25 barbecue vendors participating. As people try the barbecue, they can vote for their favorite vendor, and awards will be given to those with the most votes.

Also returning to the festival this year is the craft beer tasting event, sponsored by Libation Station. As the Tri-Cities’ original craft beer tasting event, it will feature a high-gravity and a low-gravity section. Both sections combined will feature over 80 beers, some of which will be specially made for the festival.

The wine tasting event, which began three years ago, will feature a new partner this year: Barefoot Wines. Phillips said this partnership will bring the most diverse selection of wines the festival has ever had in its history.

“Barefoot Wines is the largest wine brand in the world,” Phillips said, “so we are extremely lucky to have them at Racks by the Tracks this year.”

For children who may need to burn off some energy during the festival, the Quantum Leap Kid’s Station will be set up on the grassy area at the Farmer’s Market. From inflatables to face painting, children will be able to enjoy a variety of activities in a family-friendly environment.

Also returning is the SPF 5K and 10K presented by Dermatology Associates. Phillips said these races have grown over the years, partly because it is the fastest course in the region. The totally-flat course runs through downtown and welcomes hundreds of local and non-local runners.

Runners looking to tackle a longer race can participate in the Boss Hog Challenge, which will allow them to run both the 10K and the 5K, back-to-back.

“I think we maybe had 10 people do it the first year,” Phillips said. “We had 75 people run both races last year. To me, that’s crazy.”

On Friday night, the Spring Wing Fling will serve as a new pre-party to Saturday’s main festival. Presented by Eastman Credit Union, the event will feature wings from several local restaurants and will allow attendees to cast their vote for their favorite wings. Tickets are $10 and are available now.

Access to the main festival grounds will be free throughout the day. Tickets for all the events are now available at any Food City location or online at RacksByTheTracks.com. Those who purchase tickets online before Monday will save $15 on every tasting ticket.

Concert tickets are $10, beer and wine tasting tickets are $30 and high-gravity beer tasting tickets are $40. The high-gravity tasting and the wine tasting are limited to 500 tickets each, and the high-gravity tasting tickets will only be available online. Ticket prices will increase on May 1.

Hotel packages through MeadowView Marriott will also be offered online. Those who book through the Racks by the Tracks website will receive a discount on a one- or two-night hotel stay. Transportation to and from the festival will also be provided from the hotel.

Ticket sales have generated over $70,000 for nonprofit organizations in the area and will benefit Relay for Life, Kingsport Ballet, Rotary Clubs of America, Keep Kingsport Beautiful, PEAK Young Professionals, Kingsport Chamber of Commerce and Boys & Girls Club of America this year.

For more information and to view a complete list of sponsors, visit RacksByTheTracks.com.