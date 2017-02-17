Kingsport girl overcomes diabetes to excel at gymnastics

A clear answer came over the last few weeks, when she received first place finishes in all three of her competitions so far this season.

“The gymnastics really helps her blood sugar,” said Mallori Jackson, Zoe’s mother, “and I think it’s helped her have a better attitude about everything, because it’s just kind of her outlet.”

Zoe, a third-grade student at George Washington Elementary School, started off taking dance classes when she was 3 years old. Then, at the age of 4, she decided to give gymnastics a try.

“Ellie, my sister, did gymnastics, and we just kind of switched,” Zoe said. “So now my sister does dance.”

Around February or March of last year, Zoe began having stomach pains, taking frequent bathroom breaks and feeling nauseous. After several weeks of being sick and not knowing what was causing her symptoms, Zoe was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in May.

“We just had no idea what to expect,” Mallori Jackson said. “It’s a big life change.”

According to the American Diabetes Association, type 1 diabetes — also known as juvenile diabetes — is usually diagnosed at a young age. In people with this form of diabetes, the body produces little or no insulin, which can cause fatigue, hunger, frequent urination and other symptoms.

Since Zoe’s diagnosis, her mother said many people have mistaken Zoe’s condition with type 2 diabetes, the most common form of the disease. Unlike type 1, type 2 is caused by genetics or an inactive lifestyle, and it is often diagnosed later in life.

“We’ve had a lot of people make remarks such as, ‘Oh, so you just let her eat too many sweets,’ ” Jackson said. “It’s totally different than type 2. It can’t be helped by diet. There are even a lot of doctors and nurses that don’t know the difference.”

Mallori Jackson said the family is still learning how to regulate Zoe’s condition, which doctors said comes with time and experience. Every day, Zoe must prick her finger eight to 10 times, count carbs, wear an insulin pump and a monitor which checks her blood sugar levels every five minutes.

Although Zoe has days when she gets frustrated and must take breaks during gymnastics practice, Mallori Jackson said her daughter has, for the most part, stayed positive.

Zoe’s first gymnastics competition of the season was held Jan. 6 in Asheville. She placed first all-around in her division with a score of 37.625. She also placed first on floor, first on bars, second on beam and third on vault.

Her second competition was held less than two weeks later in Knoxville on Jan. 16. In that competition, which hosted around 3,000 gymnasts, she broke two of her high-score records, placing first all-around and first on floor with scores of 38.075 and 9.625, respectively. She also placed second on vault, third on beam and sixth on bars.

Zoe also participated in a competition last weekend, once again earning first place all-around.

“She’s done really well and she’s really impressed us with everything,” her mother said. “I was worried about competitions, because she’s just been through a whole lot this past year.”

Mallori Jackson said Zoe’s coaches and fellow gymnasts at East Tennessee Cheer & Gymnastics have been very encouraging and supportive, helping her monitor her levels during practices.

“They came to the hospital to see her when she was diagnosed, which was great about them,” Mallori Jackson said. “The whole gym came.”

One of the family’s goals is to educate others about the disease. On May 21, they will participate in the JDRF One Walk at Warriors Path State Park, which has a mission of creating a world without type 1 diabetes.

Mallori Jackson also plans to create informational cards to give to local first responders, which will help them know how to treat a person with type 1 diabetes in case of a car accident or other emergency.

“We want people to know, first of all, that it is nothing that can be prevented,” she said, “and that it doesn’t have to stop you from doing what you want to do.”

Zoe has not let her diagnosis stop her from dreaming big. She hopes to one day take her gymnastics talents to the Olympics, just like one of her biggest role models: Laurie Hernandez.

“Diabetes shouldn’t stop you from doing what you love,” Zoe said.