Clark, BOE members face no opposition; 10 vying for three BMA seats

Two would-be challengers to Clark did not file their petitions by the deadline at noon on Thursday, according to the Sullivan County Election Commission.

That deadline applied to all hopefuls for upcoming city elections in Kingsport, Bristol and Bluff City. May 16 is Election Day for residents of the three cities.

In Kingsport, the ballot will include mayor for a two-year term, three aldermen for four-year terms, one alderman for a two-year term to fulfill the remainder of Michele Mitchell’s term, who resigned, and two members of the Board of Education.

In Bristol, city council members — as well as members of the Board of Education — for the East, South, and West Districts are on the ballot.

The offices on the ballot in Bluff City are mayor and two aldermen.

According to public records posted online by the Sullivan County Election Commission (www.scelect.org):

• Eight people filed to run for the three alderman seats on the Kingsport ballot: Jennifer Adler, Betsy Moore Cooper, F.D. “Rack” Cross II, Alderman Darrell Duncan, Robert Ellis, Alderman Colette George, Mark Vicars Jr. and Robert H. Williams. The three seats currently are held by Duncan, George and Tom Parham.

• Two people filed to run for the two-year term to fill the vacancy created by Mitchell’s departure: Joe Begley and Parham. The seat currently is held by Tom Segelhorst. He was appointed to the seat by the BMA pending the May election.

• Eric Hyche and Carrie C. Upshaw filed to seek re-election to the two Kingsport Board of Education seats on the ballot. Like Clark, they face no opposition.

• In Bristol, incumbents Chad Keen, Margaret Feierabend and Lea S. Powers filed to run for re-election to the East District, South District, and West District City Council seats they currently hold respectively. Feierabend has a challenger: Bryan K. Boyd.

• The Bristol Tennessee Board of Education looks to keep the same lineup as the incumbents who currently hold the three BOE seats on the ballot — Jill Harrison (East District), Nelson Pyle (South District), and Jim N. Butcher (West District) — filed to seek re-election and each faces no challengers.

• In Bluff City, Mayor Irene Wells filed to seek re-election and is facing one challenger: Carolyn Harris Payne.

• Incumbent Bluff City Aldermen Richard Bowling and Ray Harrington have filed petitions to qualify as candidates for re-election, but they will face competition: Kim Arrowood, Melvin K. Carrier and Carol Ann Keith each filed to run for the two alderman seats on the ballot.

While the deadline passed Thursday, the ballots for each city’s election are not official until certified by the Sullivan County Election Commission. That’s scheduled to happen March 7, Sullivan County Administrator of Elections Jason Boooher said. Candidates who filed to run also have until noon Feb. 23 to withdraw their petitions.