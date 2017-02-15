Matthew Hill's protest bill draws own protest

The protesters chose the radio station at 2175 Hwy 75 because Hill hosts his radio show, Bible Buddies, at that station and does not have a local office.

If passed, the bill, HB0668, would take effect July 1 and protesters injured by drivers would not be able to sue them. Hill specified that the bill would not protect drivers who intentionally or carelessly injure protesters from criminal charges.

“We want to remind Matthew Hill that he does have constituents, and we are paying attention to the bills that he has written and introduced within the last several days, and they did not come from us,” event organizer Ruth Taylor Read said. “He’s not representing us and we want him to know that.”

