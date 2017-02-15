Annual Virginia burn ban now in effect

Virginia residents are allowed to have open burning between 4 p.m. and midnight until April 30. No open burns are allowed between midnight and 4 p.m. VDOF said in a press release that even though burning is allowed, people should not burn if the weather conditions — such as low humidity, warm temperature and winds over 10 mph — would allow for a fire to escape.

Violating the ban is a class 3 misdemeanor punishable by a $500 fine. A person allowing a fire to escape would also be liable for the cost of suppressing the fire and any property damage.

“The 4 p.m. burning law is one of the most important tools we have in the prevention of wildfires in Virginia,” said John Miller, VDOF’s director of fire and emergency response. “The No. 1 cause of wildfires in the commonwealth is people burning yard debris and/or trash, and the 4 p.m. law goes a long way toward reducing the risk associated with wildfires each year.”

VDOF said more than 60 percent of wildfires occur in the spring, with most in March and April. The agency also said 2017 will pose an increased threat due to a lingering lack of rain, minimal snowfall and growth in urban interface areas.

VDOF offered the following tips to be prepared for wildfire season.

— Attend community preparedness meetings.

— Remove all branches that touch the house, garage, shed, etc.

— Clear all brush (tall grass, leaves, branches, weeds, etc.) within 30 feet of the home and other structures.

— Keep gutters clear of debris.

— Remove combustibles (wood, propane tanks, gas grills, motor homes, boats, ATVs and cars) from under or near structures.

— Trim branches up to 10 feet from the base of the tree and remove any vines from the trees.

— Use gravel or chunky bark for mulch.

— Install spark arrestors on chimneys.

— Keep flammable plants away from your home.

— Maintain your driveway so that the clearance is at least 12 feet wide and 12 feet high.

— Use fire-resistant materials for your roof, deck and siding projects.