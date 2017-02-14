Invisible Fence Brand donating pet oxygen masks to local fire departments

As part of Project Breathe Week, which is being held across Tennessee Feb. 13-19, Invisible Fence Brand is donating nearly 200 pet oxygen masks to fire departments throughout the state, including the Bloomingdale Volunteer Fire Department.

Brian Sykes, deputy fire chief at Bloomingdale, said he was contacted by the owner of Invisible Fence about a month ago, letting him know that his department would be receiving a donation.

Sykes said the department received its donation on Monday, which included six complete pet mask kits. Each kit contains one small, one medium and one large breathing mask, made to fit pets of any size.

After receiving the donation, Sykes gave two kits to the Warriors Path Volunteer Fire Department and two kits to the Sullivan West Volunteer Fire Department, leaving each department with six individual masks.

“There have been several times that we could’ve used these,” Sykes said. “Before, we just used normal breathing masks for humans, but they don’t work as well because of the dogs’ snouts.”

According to a news release from Invisible Fence, an estimated 40,000 pets die in fires each year, most succumbing to smoke inhalation. In many cases, firefighters did not have the equipment needed to save the animals’ lives.

As part of Project Breathe Week, Invisible Fence is encouraging people to contact their local fire departments to find out if they have pet oxygen masks on hand, and to ask them to put in a request for these masks if they do not already have them.

“Our passion is keeping dogs and cats safe, but that goes beyond the yards of our customers,” Jeff DeRossette, Invisible Fence Brand distributor, said in a news release. “By providing these life-saving pet oxygen masks to first responders, we hope to reduce the number of preventable deaths at a time when pets need help the most.”

Donations will continue throughout this week to fire departments in other Tennessee cities, including Knoxville, Hendersonville, Brentwood and others.