Lynn Garden residents concerned about pair of aggressive dogs

The suspected culprits are two pit bull mixes that have been running loose since Christmas and have avoided capture by both Kingsport police and animal control officials.

Carolyn Kestner, who lives on Broadview Street, reached out to the Times-News last week to warn residents about the dogs with the hope that the animals will be captured.

“Between me and my other neighbors, eight cats on my corner have been killed, and they’ve attacked another dog. They’re running loose intermittently in the middle of day, late at night, and they’ve been up on my porch and my neighbor’s porch, knocking stuff over,” Kestner said. “I’ve seen them a couple of times and they’re not friendly.”

The dogs have been spotted by Kestner and her neighbors along Broadview, Glen Avenue, Tranbarger and Tiptop Avenue, running along the street and the through the yards of many residents. Kestner said the dogs are skinny, do not have collars and she and her neighbors do not know who owns the animals.

Animal control and Kingsport police have responded to calls about the dogs, but by the time officers arrived at the scene, the animals were gone, constantly on the move throughout the neighborhood, Kestner said.

Last week was the last time Kestner said she saw the dogs, the same time she found one of her cats dead in her yard.

“I’ve got a neighbor with two little kids and two dogs and she lets them play out in the yard. They should be aware,” Kestner said. “I just want to warn people and help find and catch them.”

Donna Davidson, the manager of the Sullivan County/Bluff City/Kingsport Animal Center, said two animal control officers (one daytime and the other nighttime) have been to the neighborhood several times, but have never seen the dogs.

“They have no idea where they belong or what they look like. The police were there (last week) and actually saw them, but were unable to get anywhere near them,” Davidson said. “When animal control gets there and can’t see the dog, they really can’t do anything.”

Davidson recommends residents capture video of the dogs, either on their property or in the middle of the road, then the center would have proof to forward to the police department.

Before SBK was created, the animal control officers were Kingsport police officers and had the power to issue citations to owners who let their animals run loose. However, under the current rules of SBK, animal control officers are civilians and can only advise and issue warnings to residents.

Alderman Tom Parham, who serves as the president of the SBK board, said city officials are exploring the idea of giving animal control officers more power, letting them issue citations like police officers.

Parham, SBK officials, Kingsport’s attorney and the deputy chief of police recently met to discuss the issue. A followup meeting is scheduled and Parham said an ordinance amendment could come before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen later this month.

“What we’re suggesting is they need at least the authority to give a citation instead of an officer having to come, having two people do a one-person job,” Parham said. “It saves time, it’s more efficient and it’s reasonable.”