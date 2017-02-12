First Broad Street UMC to hold missions conference on children in poverty

Danny Howe, director of missions for First Broad Street United Methodist Church, considers responding to the needs of children to be one of the church’s greatest callings in today’s world.

“Children are the most vulnerable population in any community, whether it’s in Kingsport or around the world,” Howe said. “I think that’s a place where Jesus would fill the gap and step in to help.”

As a way of acknowledging children’s needs and looking forward to future mission opportunities, the church is preparing to hold its 22nd annual Missions Celebration called Can You Hear the Voices of the Children?

The conference, which will be held Feb. 24-26, will focus on addressing the cries of children in poverty, both locally and around the world.

Howe said the theme of this year’s conference has both local and international roots. It is designed to inspire ministry in the local community and also to help people remember the needs of children in impoverished places around the globe.

During a recent mission trip to Uganda, Howe said, he provided aid to exiled children from South Sudan, many of which were faced with poverty, a lack of education and other problems.

“What we’ve learned, for example in South Sudan, is that we can’t do a whole lot of change in the older generation,” Howe said, “but we have an influence on our younger generation.”

The conference will include several events for people of all ages. Keynote speakers will be the Rev. Lurone Jennings, administrator of youth and family development for the city of Chattanooga, and the Rev. Ray Buchanan, co-founder of Rise Against Hunger, formerly known as Stop Hunger Now.

The conference will begin with dinner, music and introductory activities on Feb. 24. The next day, workshops will be held throughout the morning, followed by presentations from the keynote speakers.

In addition, the church will partner with Rise Against Hunger to package 20,000 meals for people in need. Buchanan and Troy Henson, staff member of Rise Against Hunger, will be present to lead the meal-packaging effort, which will take place on Feb. 25 from 2-4 p.m.

The conference will conclude on Feb. 26 with worship services led by the keynote speakers. Activities for children will also be held each day.

“We’re really pushing the children’s component,” Howe said. “We want to give children the opportunity to participate in, not just hear about, how to be disciples.”

Dinner on Friday, Feb. 24, will be served at no charge. On Saturday and Sunday, meals will be $7 for adults and $3 for children ages 5-11, with no charge for children younger than 5. The maximum charge per family is $20.

Reservations are required for all meals and must be made by Feb. 20. To make reservations, call (423) 224-1502.

For families with children ages 4 and younger, childcare will be provided in the nursery. To use this service, call Brandy Robinson at (423) 483-2980 by Feb. 20 to make a reservation.

Howe said the event is open to anyone in the community. He hopes the conference will inspire people to be more active in missions and realize that their efforts do make a difference.

“Mission is a lifestyle, not an event,” Howe said. “It’s about how we allow our lives to be transformational to those around us, both in our community and throughout the world.”

To view the full list of speakers or to access the complete agenda for the conference, visit www.fbsumc.org/missions. To register for the meal packaging event, visit events.stophungernow.org/Firstbroad2017.