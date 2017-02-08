Project Shimmer and Shine hopes to provide prom for underprivileged students in Scott County

The women’s group at Rye Cove United Methodist Church is collecting donations of prom items, including dresses, jewelry and flowers. It hopes to help any students at the three county high schools who may not be able to afford items needed for the big night.

“There’s a lot of cost that goes into all that,” said Brittney Blevins, a member of the group. “We just wanted to make sure that everyone had the opportunity to go.”

The women’s group is dubbing the effort Project Shimmer and Shine. This is the first year of the project.

Blevins said the idea came about when she had some dresses she wanted to get rid of and was searching for a local project that could take them. She said she wanted her donation to stay in Scott County but found out the county did not have any prom projects.

So she brought it up to her women’s group, which discussed it and decided to move forward with the project to benefit the community.

She said the group has spread the word about Project Shimmer and Shine through social media and word of mouth. A member of the women’s group, Tammy Cassell, worked at Rye Cove High School and was able to contact women in Rye Cove and Gate City to help spread the word.

Applications were made available this week to students at Rye Cove, Gate City and Twin Springs high schools. The applications ask for basic information such as dress size, so the group can make sure every student will be served.

Those interested in filling out an application can contact Annie Ford at Gate City, April Addington and Crystal Meadows at Twin Springs and Cassell at RCHS. Blevins said the group’s members will work to provide any student in need with gear for prom.

The group will make alterations to the dresses as well. It is holding a first fitting on Feb. 18 at Rye Cove United Methodist Church, located at 2642 Brick Church Road.

Blevins said the group has already received several donations but is still looking for more. Acceptable donations would be formal dresses in all sizes, formal shoes, jewelry, formal wear, tuxes or anything similar and formal dress shoes for men. To donate items, please call (276) 708-5628.

Once prom is over, the women’s group hopes to see all the donations returned to the church so the project can continue for years to come. More information can be found on the group’s Facebook page, Project Shimmer and Shine.

So far, approximately four families have reached out for help with prom this year. The project’s organizers hope to see more students sign up once the word gets out.

“This is something we hope to do year after year, so we’re hoping we can grow with our options and dresses and things like that,” Blevins said. “As far as criteria, financially if they cannot afford to send their children or are struggling to send their children to prom, that’s what we’re here for.”