Extreme makeover: Kingsport BMA approves agreement for upscale apartment complex downtown

In return, the company will pay no property taxes for at least the next 20 years.

The apartments, dubbed Town Park Lofts at West Sullivan, will be located on the old Supermarket Row property at the corner of Clinchfield and Sullivan streets. The developer is Crossgate Partners of Suwanee, Ga.

According to information provided to the BMA, the four-story complex will include 263 units, a variety of one-bedroom and two-bedroom options with floor plans ranging from 720 to 1,250 square feet with minimum 9-foot ceilings.

Conceptual plans show a resort-style pool, clubhouse, fitness center, secure access, Wi-Fi connectivity, open lounge areas and stainless steel appliances.

The building design calls for entrances off Sullivan and Press streets with first floor space for retail and restaurants.

Total investment is estimated to be $32 million, with the project supporting more than 400 jobs during construction and having a total economic impact of $48.3 million. One-time revenue from building permits, reviews and water/sewer tap fees is $108,000. Annual water/sewer/stormwater revenue is estimated to be $106,000.

Crossgate plans to pay off the $1.9 million loan of the seven-acre Supermarket Row property. Under a PILOT (payment in lieu of tax) plan, the Kingsport Economic Development Board would then lease the property back to Crossgate tax free.

The PILOT translates into $7.9 million in deferred property taxes over the next 20 years, plus up to three years for construction. Real property and sales taxes would still be paid.

During its regular meeting Tuesday night, the BMA approved the agreement, which was negotiated by the KEDB last year. The vote was 6 to 1 with Alderwoman Colette George voting against the measure.

“I think it’s a fantastic project and a game changer for downtown. It’ll benefit every business downtown and is a great deal for (KEDB),” George prefaced. “But not the cost to the taxpayers. I’m not comfortable enough with the tax incentives.”

Alderman Tommy Olterman, who initially seemed hesitant to approve the deal, voted in favor of the agreement on Tuesday.

“I like this project, but the thing that really concerned me was not getting a commitment letter to review it,” Olterman said. “If everything materializes the way the developer is committed to, it’ll really increase the property values in the downtown area.”

The other aldermen agreed the project was a “game changer” for downtown.

“It’ll meet so many needs — jobs, retention — for seniors and young professionals,” Alderman Tom Parham said.

Alderman Darrell Duncan said the city doesn’t have many opportunities to insert 400 to 500 people living in the downtown area. Mayor John Clark noted how the project meets one of the seven critical goals of the One Kingsport initiative, to improve housing options within the city and retain and attract residents to the Model City.

The BMA also voted to close approximately 700 feet of Canal Street (which cuts through the Supermarket Row property) and convey it to the KEDB to create one contiguous lot for the development.

The Supermarket Row redevelopment project has been in the works since 2012, when the Model City Coalition identified a need for upscale housing within the city limits. That same year, the KEDB secured a loan to purchase the Supermarket Row site for $1.77 million.

In 2013, an apartment feasibility study indicated a demand for 250 units at the site. The following year, the BMA changed the zoning on the property to accommodate high-density apartments.

The project hit a few snags in recent years — additional soil, environmental and stormwater issues were identified, and last year a change in state law set a maximum of 23 years for the tax deferment, meaning the prior 30-year lease had to be renegotiated.

Once lease documents are signed by all parties, construction will likely begin in the coming months.