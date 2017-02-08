Bear spotted near Shipley Ferry Road

Which may explain why some residents in the Shipley Ferry Road part of town have recently seen a black bear prowling through their neighborhood. Two women who live on Shipley Ferry contacted the Times-News about spotting a black bear near their homes.

The lack of hibernation has no effect on the bears, but they are hungry.

Bays Mountain Park Director Rob Cole said the best advice for people who happen to see a black bear in their neighborhood is to not approach them at any time.

“Leave them alone and give them plenty of space. The best way to scare off a bear is to make noise by banging on something or yelling,” Cole said. “If you give them plenty of space and manage your food items, and encourage neighbors to do the same, you will greatly reduce the chances of having a problem with a black bear in your neighborhood and on your property.”

Basically, if you don’t bother a black bear, chances are it’s not going to bother you.

The size of a bear's territory is a function of the availability of food. If the land has adequate or excessive food, then the bear's territory could be small. If there's little to no food around, then the territory could extend for several miles.

Your typical female black bear can weigh between 100 to 150 pounds; males range from 175 to 200 pounds — not much bigger than a big black Labrador retriever, something people have been known to mistake them for.

The population of black bears in our region seems to be thriving. Though a formal study has not been conducted, park officials believe at any given time 10 to 15 bears could be living within the 3,500 acres of Bays Mountain Park.

"Black bears are very adaptable and quick learners. Neighborhoods typically offer an abundance of food sources as garbage cans containing discarded food items are often frequently left unsecured outside where bears can get to them easily,” Cole said. “Pet food and bird feeders are other common attractants."

Any odorous substance is going to attract bears, and the best way to avoid bears from coming around your property is to properly manage food items, garbage and strong-smelling items.

Cole recommends storing garbage in secure cans inside a garage or outbuilding rather than outside, avoid putting odorous items in the garbage until the day of collection, and if you do have to put odorous items in the garbage, first put them in a small plastic bag to cut down on the stench.

Bird feeders and pet food should be brought inside at night, outdoor grills should be stored inside a garage and if you maintain a compost pile, only put non-food items in it or sprinkle some lye on the pile to keep down on the odors.

Try and locate gardens, orchards, pet kennels and bee hives a safe distance from your house. If you can't do that, an electric fence is a good deterrent against bears.