Surgoinsville sinkhole keeps section of Old Stage Road closed

A section of Old Stage Road near the Main Street intersection has been closed since Jan. 27, when a massive sinkhole occurred at the location of a water line leak.

The Surgoinsville Utility District (SUD) is overseeing the sinkhole repair and will pay for the damage.

SUD General Manager Rita Dykes said she’s not sure at this time when the roadway can be reopened.

“They’ve just now got it drilled to be able to take the samples back and test them, and I’m not sure when we’ll have a report back,” Dykes said. “There are caves under there. (Engineers) are going to figure out what needs to be done to repair it. I’m not going to do anything else to it until we get some professional advice.”

Dykes added, “The water line broke and we fixed it, and we don’t know why it fell out like it did. We don’t know what caused it. There could be wet weather springs under there that weakened it. We don’t know. That’s what we’re seeing if we can figure out.”

Surgoinsville Mayor Merrell Graham said the sinkhole was big enough to drive a car into, and rock formations were visible in what appeared to be a cave.

The sinkhole exposed Surgoinsville’s recently installed sewer line, and there was concern about a potential break.

“I was called out last Friday night (Jan. 27) around 10 p.m., and it was right there at that first house below the library,” Graham said. “There was a big hole beside the road, but then you could see up under the road quite a bit. Then, later on, you could see that it had made a cave.”

Graham added, “We met with the engineers last week and they suggested filling it up with flowable fill, and they did. Our main concern has been keeping an eye on the sewer line, and so far it has been OK. They put the flowable fill in what looked like a big tunnel that went right under the road and right beside the sewer line.”

Graham noted that the area surrounding City Hall has a history of sinkholes. He said it’s been about 30 years since a huge sinkhole formed across from City Hall on Main Street near the old car wash. More recently, there was a sinkhole at the library on Old Stage Road in December 2015.

Old Stage Road is currently closed around three houses, but they each have access to get in and out of their property.

“If you had to pick a spot for this to happen, this was a good spot because there’s ways for the residents there to get in and out,” Dykes said. “When we hear back from the engineers, we decide what action needs to be taken and try to get the repairs completed and the road reopened as soon as possible.”