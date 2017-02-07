Local business owner hangs free winter items on 'giving tree'

“People don’t realize how many homeless people there are in Kingsport,” Clayton said, “but I see them walking downtown every day.”

Clayton said she got the idea for this project from a photo she saw on social media last year. In the photo, which was taken in another city, people were tying scarves to trees at a park, with a goal of helping the homeless keep warm in wintry conditions.

“I thought, ‘What a wonderful idea,’ ” Clayton said. “It just really tugged at my heartstrings.”

Clayton first began the project last year, hanging up items throughout much of the winter season. To prevent the items from getting wet or dirty, she put them in plastic bags, tying them to the trees with ribbon.

Since starting the project again last week, Clayton said more than 25 bags have already been picked up, and many people have already begun donating items.

“It’s not an expensive thing,” Clayton said. “Just $5 here and there is all it takes.”

Those who are interested in donating items can drop them off at Gazebo Party Shop, located at 225 E. Market St. Needed items include scarves, gloves, hats, socks and other small winter items.

Clayton hopes this project will inspire other people and businesses downtown to join the effort and hang up items in front of their own stores.

“I would love for other people downtown to do it, too,” Clayton said. “I hope people will follow suit a little bit, because (homelessness) is an issue in this area.”