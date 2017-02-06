logo

Local News

Sullivan South teacher, Daniel Boone students injured in single-vehicle crash

Becky Campbell, Johnson City Press • Feb 6, 2017 at 11:29 PM

A Sullivan South High School teacher and three Daniel Boone High School students were injured Friday night when one of the teenagers ran a stop sign and slammed into an embankment on Headtown Road, officials said Monday.

Sullivan South High School Principal Greg Harvey confirmed that Logan Burleson, an agriculture/horticulture teacher at the school was involved in the crash. Burleson, 25, who had a Newland, N.C., address, has been at South since 2015, according to his LinkedIn page.

Washington County Sheriff’s Lt. Randall Wines said the vehicle registered to Burleson, a silver 2007 Ford Focus, was being driven by a 16-year-old on John France Road approaching Headtown around 9 p.m. Friday. The teen apparently did not stop at the stop sign marking the intersection and drove straight ahead into a tall grassy bank.

