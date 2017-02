Flanary, 51, has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder, felony first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and two counts of theft over $2,500.

The charges are related to an investigation into Tuesday’s discovery of a dead man inside his home on Mull Street. Following a request for a welfare check, officers forced their way inside the residence and found the body of Michael Dale Davidson, 59.

Check back at Timesnews.net for more information on this breaking story.