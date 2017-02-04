Kingsport business owners say celebrations following new trends

Jo-Rita Clayton — owner of Gazebo Party Shop, located at 225 E. Market St. — said most of her business is focused on cakes, though her candy sales pick up around Christmas and Valentine’s Day. She makes cakes for birthday parties and weddings, sells cake- and candy-making supplies and teaches classes at her shop.

Clayton said cake trends have changed significantly over the years. Whereas sheet cakes and character-shaped cakes were once popular, tiered cakes have taken over, with an emphasis on detail and design.

“It amazes me how much people are putting into children’s birthdays now on their cakes alone,” Clayton said. “For a first birthday, they’re doing a two- or three-tiered cake, and they’re doing a smash cake with it. They’re putting a lot into it.”

Clayton said two of the most popular cakes are drip cakes, which have ganache running down the sides, and naked cakes, which have no icing on the outside. Of all the new cake trends, Clayton said naked cakes have been the most unexpected.

“I was very surprised at that trend, but a lot of people don’t like a lot of icing. When you put some fresh fruit on there, they are absolutely gorgeous.”

Clayton said Disney themes are always popular for children’s birthday cakes. More generally, she has seen many people choose rustic and bohemian themes, with buttercream icing also making a comeback.

Clayton added that these extravagant cakes come with a higher price tag. On average, she said people are spending around $400 to $1,000 on wedding cakes, depending on the size and level of detail.

For birthday cakes, Clayton said it is not uncommon for parents to spend up to $200.

“The trends have changed,” Clayton said. “We would always just go to the grocery store and get a quarter sheet cake and it’d be done. Now, there’s just so much more detail involved in it.”

Also in downtown Kingsport, Shabby Allie’s Boutique, located at 117 Shelby St., is home to a variety of party goods, including custom-painted pieces, gift baskets, wedding items, bouquets and birthday party items.

In addition, owner Allison Russell will soon open a venue next door to her current store, which can be rented by the day or by the hour for a variety of parties.

Russell said she has observed gradual changes in party trends over the years. When it comes to birthday parties for children, Russell said “Frozen,” “Minecraft” and “Pokémon” have been popular themes. She also predicts “Moana” will become popular in the coming year.

“There’s not really a specific trend every year,” Russell said. “Parents usually go with what their kids are into that year.”

For a customized birthday party, Russell said parents can expect to pay anywhere from $1,000 to $2,000. This includes custom-made decorations and appearances from characters that relate to the chosen theme.

Last year, Russell said Shabby Allie’s organized an Alice in Wonderland birthday party. She said every aspect of the party was customized, leading to a cost of around $2,000.

“We cut out card men, and we had a croquet set and a ring toss,” Russell said, “and all of the characters were there, too.”

For weddings, Russell has observed couples spending an average of $10,000 to $15,000 the past few years. She said those who choose to make their own invitations, favors and decorations typically spend about half that amount.

Looking back on the past three wedding seasons, Russell said rustic and vintage have been the most popular themes. She added that blush, pale pink, white, gray and blue have been popular colors.

Wedding trends haven’t stayed completely the same, however. Russell said woodland themes are becoming more popular, as couples choose to incorporate more greenery into their bouquets and decorations.

Despite this new trend, Russell expects rustic and vintage themes will continue throughout this wedding season, as outdoor or barn weddings grow in popularity.

“This is the South,” Russell said, “so I think vintage and rustic will linger for awhile.”