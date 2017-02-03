Teen charged with arson for Model Mill fire

Johnson City police said Friday officers found the 17-year-old inside the historic building at 500 West Walnut St. minutes before officers saw flames coming from the third floor. Police had been called there to check on an unauthorized person in the building.

The teen was detained after the fire, and after a four-month investigation by the Johnson City Police Department and the Johnson City Fire Department, police placed charges of arson and criminal trespassing on Thursday.

