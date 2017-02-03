City, county school officials hammer out North transfer details

But the question remains: Will the new owners fixed the broken pool or convert that space to another use?

Like a residential home buyer and seller putting their terms in writing to protect the interests of each, Kingsport and Sullivan County are about to enter into a contract for the $20 million transfer of Sullivan North High School/Middle School from the county to the city, among other things specifying what stays with the building and property and what doesn’t.

Kingsport Superintendent of Schools Lyle Ailshie said the agreement, reviewed by City Attorney Mike Billingsley and county school board attorney Pat Hull, simply formalizes a memorandum of understanding between the two boards.

The city board of education voted 5-0 to approve the agreement at its regular meeting Thursday, while the county BOE discussed the proposal at a Thursday work session.

As part of a countywide $140 million school facilities plan, the city is foregoing $20 million of its share of the proceeds in exchange for Sullivan North in the Bloomingdale community, as the County Commission voted in December. Kingsport plans to convert the school into a city middle school. The county is to sell bonds Feb. 13 and 14, and Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said the money likely would be available a few weeks after that.

The agreement says North, except for expected wear and tear, is to be turned over to Kingsport in substantially the same shape it is now in 2020 or sooner but no later than June 30, 2021, under a contract agreement approved by the city BOE. The proposal is on the Monday agenda of the county BOE to meet 6:30 p.m. in the first-floor meeting room of the health and education building, with a Board of Mayor and Aldermen vote set for Tuesday.

The county will no longer use the building after the construction of a new 1,700-student high school off Exit 63 of Interstate 81. All of Sullivan South High students and most Central High students also will attend the new school, although some from Central will be rezoned to East High.

Among items that must remain with the county, Ailshie and Rafalowski said of an amicable agreement, are any ones bought with federal Title 1 or Carl Perkins grants. Other details include the county still planning to resurface two tennis courts, already in maintenance plans and matching the already done resurfacing of two other tennis courts. Rafalowski said North students need the new surface for the next three years.

Ailshie said the city is fully aware the pool leaks and is drained, and Ailshie said it could cost $1 million to repair.

Most desks and movable items would be moved out by the county under a list of items attached to the document. Also, Ailshie also said the agreement spells out that there is no expectation that the gym, stadium, football field and other parts of North named for individuals would stay, although he said that could be the case.

As for the new county schools, Rafalowski is proposing a procedure for two committees to look at names for the new county high school and a new county middle school near East High. County BOE member Jerry Greene suggested letting students have a voice in the names and mascots of the new schools.

The proposal says the county won’t encumber the North property, including the granting of easements, leases or liens, without city approval. It also says that in case of a total loss of the building, the county would have insurance pay the city $20 million and the county would keep the land, Hull said. If a partial loss, the agreement calls for the city and county to work together on resolving the matter. If no agreement is reached, the county would use insurance money to restore the property to its former condition as close as possible. Hull said the school also has a clear title.