Opioid task force aims to tackle Tennessee's epidemic

Last week, Harwell announced the formation of an opioid task force, naming seven representatives from all sections of the state.

Rep. Dennis Powers, R-Jacksboro, represents rural East Tennessee, but no legislator from Northeast Tennessee is on the task force — although the Tri-Cities is perhaps one of the areas hardest hit by opioid addiction in the country.

“We have a serious (opioid) problem nationwide, but it’s particularly high here in the state of Tennessee,” Harwell said during a phone interview Wednesday with the Johnson City Press. “It was my goal here to bring together a task force to educate the public about how serious the problem is, and then look at the best strategies for tackling this epidemic.”

