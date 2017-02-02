Members of Nickelsville Rescue Squad resign over captain

The board meeting was scheduled to discuss issues some personnel had with Captain Greg Marshall and to hold a special election to discuss the position of captain. For unknown reasons, the meeting was canceled 10 minutes before it was scheduled.

"The majority of the members were present, and it just didn't get resolved," said Justin Castle, a former rescue squad member and captain of the Nickelsville Volunteer Fire Department. "I reckon there was a real big verbal conflict between everybody, and they just pretty much said enough is enough and they just walked out."

The number of people who resigned from the rescue squad is unclear. Castle said all of the crew resigned, while Marshall said there were still six people left to answer calls.

Marshall said there was no incident, but there has been ongoing personnel issues with the rescue squad. He said some of the part-time people had more obligations outside of the rescue squad and made scheduling difficult.

He said some of those people decided to move on.

Castle said crew members quit because of ongoing verbal abuse perpetrated by Marshall. He said the current captain is the reason he left and would gladly go back to work or volunteer for the rescue squad if Marshall were to leave and said a majority of the town feels the same way.

Marshall said those accusations are unfounded.

"In a supervisory position, you have to assure that the job is being done correctly and what the agency is paying for is being done," he said. "There's no substantiation to that."

The rescue squad is still up and running, according to Marshall. He said the squad will look to replace those that left, and coverage should not be affected. He also said that the town has agreements with other rescue squads in the area to help out if they are needed.

"There's no issue to the community," he said.