EMA: Fire breaks could have prevented apartment fire from spreading (VIDEO)

BULLS GAP — A Thursday morning kitchen fire quickly spread to all six units of a Bulls Gap apartment building, destroying the building an leaving five people and several pets without a home.

No serious injuries were reported although one elderly man who is on oxygen was taken to the hospital by family members due tot he smoke.

Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency director Gary Murrell said the building at Franklin Apartments, 224 Highway 11-E, Bulls Gap, didn’t have fire breaks between the units.

Murrell said fire breaks could have drastically reduced the damage.

“This apartment complex has six apartments and no fire breaks in it whatsoever,” Murrell said. “Once it got into the attic it traveled the whole length of the building. Fire breaks are very important. Possibly if the fire breaks had been here we might not have lost the entire building.”

The fire was dispatched at 10:58 a.m., and the first firefighters on the scene observed flames coming through the roof.

Subsequently all “lower end” Hawkins County volunteer fire departments were dispatched to the Franklin Apartments fire in Bulls Gap.

Multiple departments from Greene and Hamblen counties responded to the scene as well.

Holly Wisecarver, who resides in the same complex in a different building, told the Times-News that an elderly man who resides in the last unit was cooking breakfast when a grease fire got out of control.

Wisecarver said four of the six units were occupied, and everyone got out, including her daughter who has a small child.

The man who was cooking was able to alert his neighbors after the fire got out of control, Murrell said.

“We had people who kept wanting to go back in and get their dogs and cats out,” Murrell said. “I actually went in and got one dog out. We had to break the windows out of the rear apartment to get the second dog out, and we got some cats out.”

Murrell added, “We’ve not lost any pets or people.”

Within an hour of the initial dispatch there were 19 pieces of fire apparatus on the scene, including an aerial platform from Mosheim, and several tankers relaying water to the scene.

Among the Hawkins County departments on the scene were Bulls Gap, Lakeview, Persia, Striggersville, and Rogersville. Also responding were the Mosheim and Debusk departments from Greene County, and North Hamblen County and East Hamblen County.

The Hawkins County Rescue Squad was on the scene providing firefighter rehab services, and Hawkins County EMS responded as well.

The America Red Cross responded to the scene to assist displaced residents with temporary shelter and other necessities.