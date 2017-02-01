Two weeks to go until filing deadline for city elections in Sullivan

The deadline for candidates to file petitions for upcoming city elections in Kingsport, Bristol and Bluff City is two weeks away.

Clark has picked up the necessary paperwork to begin a potential campaign for re-election. So have Gary Lane and Elbert Zeb Norris.

Lane also has picked up a petition to run for one of three alderman slots on the ballot in Kingsport this May. However, Lane hasn’t filed that petition. Neither has another would-be candidate for one of those three seats.

May 16 is Election Day for residents of the three cities.

In Kingsport, the ballot will include mayor for a two-year term, three aldermen for four-year terms, one alderman for a two-year term to fulfill the remainder of the term of office vacated by the resignation of Michele Mitchell, and two members of the Board of Education.

In Bristol, city council members — as well as members of the Board of Education — for the East, South, and West Districts are on the ballot.

The offices on the ballot in Bluff City are mayor and two aldermen.

Candidate petitions have been available since Nov. 18, 2016 for all offices. To get on the ballot, would-be candidates must obtain verifiable signatures of 25 registered voters residing in the city in which they wish to run and file a petition no later than noon on Feb. 16.

The qualifications for municipal offices vary for each city and are established by state law and city charter.

According to public records posted online by the Sullivan County Election Commission (www.scelect.org):

• Six people have now picked up to qualify to run for the three alderman seats on the Kingsport ballot: Alderman Darrell Duncan (filed Jan. 20), Robert Ellis (filed Jan. 17), Alderman Colette George (filed Jan. 17), Gary Lane, Kyle D. Vaughan and Mark Vicars Jr. (filed Feb. 1). The three seats currently are held by Duncan, George and Tom Parham.

• Two people have picked up to qualify to run for the two-year term to fill the vacancy created by Mitchell’s departure: Jessie Hensley and Parham (filed Feb. 1). The seat is currently held by Tom Segelhorst. He was appointed to the seat by the BMA pending the May election.

• Eric Hyche and Carrie C. Upshaw have picked up petitions to seek re-election to the two Kingsport Board of Education seats on the ballot. Upshaw filed her completed petition on Jan. 19.

• In Bristol, incumbents Chad Keen, Margaret Feierabend and Lea S. Powers have filed completed petitions to run for re-election to the East District, South District, and West District City Council seats they currently hold respectively. Feierabend has a challenger: Bryan K. Boyd (filed Jan. 23). Keen has a potential challenger: John F. Cartwright has picked up but not yet filed.

• Jill Harrison filed her completed petition on Dec. 9 to become a candidate for re-election to the Bristol Board of Education, East District, while Jim N. Butcher filed his completed petition on Dec. 15 to become a candidate for re-election to the Bristol BOE, West District. Sullivan County Commissioner Cheryl Russell has picked up to qualify for the school board’s South District seat, currently held by Nelson Pyle, who filed on Jan. 27 to seek re-election. If Russell wins, she could not serve on the BOE and county commission at the same time.

• In Bluff City, Mayor Irene Wells filed paperwork on Jan. 23 to qualify to run for re-election — but she could have competition from two others: Jeff Broyles has picked up paperwork; Carolyn Harris Payne filed her completed petition to qualify on jan. 9.

• Incumbent Bluff City Aldermen Richard Bowling and Ray Harrington have filed petitions to qualify as candidates for re-election, but they will face competition: Kim Arrowood filed to become a candidate for alderman on Dec. 2, and Carol Ann Keith filed to become a candidate on Nov. 21. A fifth potential candidate is Melvin K. Carrier, who has picked up but not filed.

Turnout for municipal elections is historically the lowest of any election held, Sullivan County Administrator of Elections Jason Booher told the Times-News last month.

“The most recent city elections were held in 2015 with 26 percent of Bluff City, 4 percent of Bristol and 23 percent of Kingsport registered voters casting a ballot,” Booher said. “Most voters might be surprised to learn that the 23 percent turnout in Kingsport was a record high. Turnout is typically 11-14 percent. On the other hand, the turnout of 4 percent in Bristol was a record low.”