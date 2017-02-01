Four locals set to embark on cross-country bike ride

Retired Kingsport police officer Nelson Quillen, his wife, Arlene, and his friends Mark and Michelle Bryte will be taking a cross-country bike trip next month, starting in San Diego, California, and ending in Saint Augustine, Florida.

This will be the first time any member of the group has ridden a bike across the country.

“(Mark) knew that I had a lifelong dream of riding across the U.S.,” Nelson Quillen said. “Two years ago we were riding, and he said, ‘Michelle and I are going to ride across the U.S. Would you like to go with us?’ I said ‘Yes!’”

Nelson Quillen said he has been an avid bicycler all his life. He has ridden across Tennessee 24 times and has also ridden in Iowa, Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Delaware and Kentucky.

Mark Bryte is also no stranger to bike riding. He has been riding for the past 10 years since being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

“(Mark) and our son rode from here to West Texas, after he was five years from his terminal cancer diagnosis,” said his wife, Michelle. “He survived and is in remission now, so it was kind of a victory tour for that.”

After noticing a decline in her own health, Michelle Bryte originally proposed the idea for a cross-country bike trip to her husband two years ago. Mark later mentioned it to Nelson, who immediately began planning for the trip.

The group will be following the Adventure Cycling Association’s Southern Tier route, going through California, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. They plan to drive to California on Feb. 24 and begin riding on March 1.

Michelle Bryte estimates the trip will take between two and two-and-a-half months, but they are in no rush to finish.

“If we need a little longer, that’s what it’s going to take,” she said. “We’re going to stay together.”

The group won’t be riding standard road bikes, however. Instead, they will take two tandem recumbent bikes, which each have two seats. They plan to camp at night and ride during the day, stopping along the way to replenish their supplies and take in the sights.

For the Brytes, the trip will be an opportunity to live in the moment.

“I think so often we just go about our day, and we can even be in the same house and miss each other,” Michelle Bryte said. “With this, we’ll be together the whole time, and I think it’s going to be a really great opportunity. And the fact that God lets us do it, all the glory to Him, because we can’t do it without Him.”

Nelson Quillen said he is looking forward to making this memory with friends and his wife. He will be documenting the trip with photos and daily blog posts on crazyguyonabike.com, a site used by bikers all over the world.

“I get to accomplish this with somebody I’ve spent most of my adult life with and I love being around,” he said. “So we get to share it together.”