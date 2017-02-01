Juvenile pleads guilty to killing elderly Hawkins woman

Kyle Robert Wolfe, 15, of Mooresburg, received the maximum sentence of 25 years with no eligibility for parole from Judge John Dugger.

In May of 2015, when Wolfe was 14, he murdered Margaret Jack Sliger, 79, at her home in the Mooresburg community.

Attorney Gen. Dan Armstrong stated in open court that the cause of death was two gunshot wounds to the head. Wolfe was reportedly linked to the murder by DNA evidence discovered on Sliger's clothing.

In August of last year, Wolfe’s case was transferred out of juvenile court and into adult proceedings.

When asked if he had any comment during Wednesday's appearance, Wolfe replied, "No."

On his 16th birthday, which is March 31, Wolfe will be transferred from juvernile custody to a Tennessee Department of Corrections facility.

