Sullivan officials pleased with state audit of county's finances

"It's a good audit," Bailey said. "Our financial position has improved for the last year. Out audit is maybe not what it was last year, but any time you don't have a finding there's a little bit of luck in that. It's a lot of effort, but there's a little bit of luck, too, because of all the different aspects involved. As far as the overall quality, we probably improved more this year."

Last year's audit was extraordinary in its lack of any findings. It was, in accounting vernacular, "clean."

That's such an unusual event, statewide, that last year's audit was personally delivered to county officials by Tennessee's Comptroller of the Treasury Justin Wilson.

This year's audit, covering the county's fiscal year that ended June 30, 2016, included two findings, both of which already have been corrected, Bailey said.

"The findings were of procedural nature that did not reflect adversely on the county," Bailey said. "Nothing was missing or misused or overspent."

Both findings were related to school system issues. Some of the 108 separate contracts the school system has with six private companies to provide student transportation were expired, and the school system had not deposited money withheld from contractor payments into an escrow account related to the $1.2 million contract for a new roof at Sullivan East High School.

The audit indicated both those problems were remedied by school system officials.

State auditors also repeated what has in the past been a somewhat perennial recommendation that the county's general government and its school department should operate under a joint accounting department.

Sullivan County officials have considered the issue when it has been brought up in past audits and so far have found no reason to believe consolidation of the two departments would save any money.

"I can't see where the savings would be, we'd still have as many people, if not more," Bailey said. "It might be feasible and a good thing for a small county, but not for Sullivan County."