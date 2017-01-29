New columnist to help readers get organized

“I’ve just always had an obsessive love of and passion for organizing,” Hyche said. “It was maybe about 10 years ago, I heard that people actually do that for a living and they can make money at it. I thought, ‘Wow, that’s amazing. That sounds kind of fun.’ ”

As a professional organizer, Hyche will soon be sharing organizational tips with readers in her new column, which will run twice a month in the Times-News in Sunday’s Living section beginning Feb. 5.

“I want it to be practical, useful, simple and something that someone can read and go, ‘Oh yeah. I think I’ll try that. I think that might make a difference,’ and they can immediately work on it,” Hyche said.

After graduating from Sullivan South High School, Hyche went on to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees, with a goal of entering the medical field.

Following a brief career as a pediatric physician assistant, Hyche became a stay-at-home mother, volunteering her organizational skills at her children’s school and a local community theater.

Once her children went away to college, Hyche reentered the workforce as a teaching assistant, with a love for organizing still in the back of her mind.

“I had done a little bit of research into the (organizing) profession over the years and kind of thought about starting a business, but the whole idea completely overwhelmed me,” Hyche said. “It was so intimidating to think about starting a business.”

Following a serious conversation with her husband, Hyche decided it was finally time to take the risk and launch her new organizing business, called Shipshape Solutions.

This past summer, she joined the National Association of Professional Organizers, job-shadowed a professional organizer and completed many other tasks necessary to start her business.

Since the venture launched in August, Hyche said her clientele has continued to grow.

“I started out fairly slow with just a few clients, but by mid-December, I had recouped all the money that we put in, which I did not expect to happen so quickly,” Hyche said. “Now my schedule is really busy. I’ve got a lot of new clients, and I’ve gotten clients in a whole lot of different ways.”

According to her website, Hyche provides residential organizing, business organizing and help with transitions. So far, she has done organizing work for senior citizens, single women, empty-nesters and many others.

“Every day, it’s a different story, a different type of thing,” Hyche said. “The variety is so fun, and the interaction with people is fun.”

Mandy Ingram had several organizing projects in mind for her home when she hired Hyche. So far, Hyche has completed the kitchen, and she will soon begin work on the playroom.

“Items are grouped in a manner that makes sense and streamlines my process in the kitchen,” Ingram said. “I was very pleased with the final result. Angie allowed me to finally check a box on my seemingly endless to-do list, which was fantastic.”

Another client, Kellie Miller, said Hyche has helped her organize the master bedroom, bathroom and basement following some home renovations.

“In just one work session in our basement, she has already helped me begin transforming this previously rather cluttered space into a peaceful, useful space where our family can play and have fun,” Miller said. “I am actually excited about our remaining work sessions because I know I will see more tangible progress after each session of organizing with Angie.”

Hyche has not only organized homes, but she has also done work for local theaters and drama departments. One of her recent clients, Laura Humphrey, said Hyche helped her organize the prop/costume room at her school.

“I was very satisfied with her work,” Humphrey said. “She clearly stated her method very professionally, (and) she was willing to take care of my donated items and trash but showed me everything first to get my OK.”

Hyche said her new career is very fulfilling, and she hopes to inspire people to continue organizing on their own, both after her work sessions and in her new column.

“To have something that challenges me and that I really, really love, and to finally have put aside those fears and taken a big chance,” Hyche said, “I can’t even describe what a boost that is to my confidence and my self-esteem.”