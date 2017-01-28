Johnson City's Tree Streets residents trying to add splash of color to roads

With more traffic expected in the neighborhood from efforts to revitalize nearby West Walnut Street, homeowner Amber Lee said a group formed to seek solutions to a persistent speeding problem and to bring a beautification project to the area.

“We looked at other cities that have some of the same traffic problems that we have in our neighborhood, and we found a neighborhood in Seattle that painted a traffic mitigation mural,” Lee said Thursday. “Through research, we found that they’ve been utilized all over the country and the world where there are problems of speeding in neighborhoods, and it’s mostly anecdotal evidence with a few traffic studies, but people believe they do slow traffic.”

