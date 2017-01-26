TSA addresses prohibited items at Tri-Cities Airport

Others attempted to take a screwdriver, wrench and metal mallet past the checkpoint.

Those and other prohibited items were on display inside the airport terminal Thursday as the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) did its annual presentation of what not to take through the security checkpoint or put in checked baggage.

On the display table were metal knuckles, knives, box cutters, pepper spray, lotion and even peanut butter that didn’t make it through the security checkpoint last year.

Seven firearms were prohibited from going through the airport checkpoint last year, up one from 2015, according to TSA regional spokesman Mark Howell.

There were also three arrests for weapons and drugs last year, airport officials said.

About 25 pounds of prohibited items are voluntarily surrendered each month, TSA Officer Hope Leonard told reporters.

“We give everybody the opportunity to get rid of them before they go through before they voluntarily abandon or surrender property,” Howell said. “They have the option to put it in a checked bag. If they’ve parked, they can run out and put it in their car and give it to somebody who brought them to the airport ... most people, though, are rushing to get back to the plane. They show up 10, 15 minutes before their flight so they end up surrendering it. Firearms are handled differently from the knives and tools.”

Whenever a firearm comes through the checkpoint, Howell said airport law enforcement partners are notified and will remove the individual from the checkpoint area for safety purposes.

“Maybe 90 percent of the guns that come through the checkpoint are loaded,” he explained. “ ... That’s when (law enforcement) will make a determination whether to arrest someone based on the law ... (airport policies) are different from state to state ... sometimes there is no state issue at all ... TSA can issue a civil penalty from bringing them to the checkpoint. That can go to a max (penalty) of $11,000.”

When asked what will change under the Trump Administration, Howell said that is to be determined.

“Rules are based off of intelligence we’ve received from our partners,” he responded. “As things happen in the world, rules change. Taking your shoes off was from the shoe bomb plot (in 2001). The liquid limits came from a former plot. Things will change as needed.”

Nationwide, Howell said there were 2,653 guns seized at checkpoints in 2015, and that number went up to more than 3,300 last year.

“You’ve got more people traveling than ever and you’ve got more people carrying guns than ever before,” he pointed out. “So we’re doing the outreach and telling them not to bring them to the checkpoint.”

While firearms and personal protection items are the main items taken, Howell said it’s not uncommon to see a metal rake surrendered at the checkpoint.

“This not the first time that I’ve seen a rake,” he noted. “Some of those come from antique shops. They don’t make those kinds of rakes anymore. I’ve seen cast iron skillets and bricks. We see a surprising number of old masonry bricks, especially down in the south ... You can’t bring that in your carry on (baggage). We’re asking folks to think about what they have with them.”

Howell said many users of Tri-Cities Airport are first-time travelers.

“We’ve had three people walk by (the TSA display) table and see the knives, and say ‘I have a knife in my pocket.’ One surrendered it here at the table,” Howell said.

For more go to www.tsa.gov.