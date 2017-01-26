NE Tenn. lawmakers not warm on Haslam's gas tax

“I’m not inclined to be for a gas tax increase, but there are other things in the bill to be looked at,” Rep. Matthew Hill, R-7th, said.

At town hall events last week in his district, Hill said his constituents were overwhelmingly against raising the tax on gasoline by seven cents per gallon, a central part of the governor’s plan.

Other parts of Haslam’s proposal, like a 12-cent tax hike per gallon on diesel and an increase in vehicle registration fees by approximately $5 annually, might be worth consideration, Hill said.

