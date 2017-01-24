'Gent' Pageant to be held Saturday in Kingsport

The event is open to male participants throughout the community, with proceeds benefiting local nonprofit organizations.

”It’s a fundraiser, but primarily, it is to promote the image of the black male and to show they can have fun doing it,” said Kenneth Calvert, chairperson of South Central Kingsport. “It’s basically just for self-expression, to show that they have personality and poise and to practice being a gentleman.”

Johnnie Mae Swagerty, executive director of South Central Kingsport, said this is the sixth year the pageant has been held and the fourth year it has taken place in the Civic Auditorium. So far, 17 participants are registered to participate in this year’s pageant, which she said is a little more than previous years.

Swagerty said proceeds from this event have benefited different organizations each year, including the Kitchen of Hope, Riverview Boys and Girls Club, Kingsport Senior Center, Kingsport Literacy Council, LampLight Theater, Kingsport Community Ministry Center and Kingsport Parks and Recreation.

This year, proceeds will benefit the Kingsport Special Olympics and programs of New Vision Youth and South Central Kingsport.

“I like to give back to the community and for the money to stay in Kingsport,” Swagerty said. ” We always let the money stay in Kingsport for nonprofit organizations and to help South Central Kingsport and New Vision Youth on their events and field trips.”

Calvert said the pageant is not only an opportunity to dress up, but also a chance to teach younger participants how to behave in a gentlemanly manner.

“We’re always amazed at how the mothers will go out of their way to dress up their little boys, and they look so good when they do that,” Calvert said. “That image will last them a lifetime, and hopefully this can also help direct their steps as they reach maturity. And for those who are mature, they can show that they have mastered some of those same disciplines.”

Boys 4 and younger will compete in the Mr. Cutie Pie division; boys 5-12 will compete for Mr. Gent; participants 13-18 will compete for Mr. Handsome; men 19-49 will compete for Mr. Kool; and men 50 and older will compete for Mr. Silver Senior. Trophies will be awarded to the winner of each age group.

During the pageant, participants will walk across the stage in their formal wear and answer a few questions about themselves. As the votes are being cast, Witness, a local men’s gospel group, will provide entertainment.

In addition, members of the audience can cast their votes for the winner of the total package and prettiest legs competitions. Winners from each competition will be escorted on stage to receive their trophies by this year’s Sullivan County and Kingsport pageant winners.

Swagerty said the event is not only for black males, but for those of all races. Those who are interested in participating should pick up a registration form at either the Civic Auditorium, located at 1550 Fort Henry Drive, Taylor-Hamilton Insurance Agency, located at 708 Sullivan St., or South Central Kingsport, located at 1140 Martin Luther King Blvd.

The registration deadline has been extended to Friday at 6 p.m., when the participants are scheduled to practice for the event at the Civic Auditorium.

Completed registration forms, in addition to a $25 entry fee per participant, can also be submitted to Swagerty at South Central Kingsport or Mary Hamilton at Taylor-Hamilton Insurance Agency.

Swagerty and Calvert hope to see between 20 to 25 men participate in the pageant and several more people attend as audience members. Those who would like to watch the pageant can purchase tickets for $5 at the door on the night of the event.

“It will be a fun evening,” Calvert said, “not only for the participants, but also for all of those who come out to be a part of it.”

The pageant is sponsored by New Vision Youth, Taylor-Hamilton Insurance Agency, city of Kingsport Parks and Recreation and South Central Kingsport Community Development Inc. For more information, contact Swagerty at (423) 429-7553.