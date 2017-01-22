Kingsport native promoted to brigadier general

It was the result of many people coming together throughout his life, helping him achieve his goals.

“You don’t get anything by yourself,” Landes said. “It’s being in the right place at the right time, but the emphasis is on being with the right people.”

Landes was born and raised in Kingsport and attended Miller Perry Elementary School, Colonial Heights Middle School and Dobyns-Bennett High School.

After graduating from D-B in 1986, he enrolled in the United States Military Academy at West Point. He graduated in 1990 as a lieutenant, beginning his journey in the Army.

Once he had served 26 years in the military, Landes was considered for promotion to brigadier general, which ranks above colonel and below major general.

After a thorough review of his records by a promotion board, Landes was promoted during a ceremony on Nov. 18, 2016. With this promotion, he has become one of only 400-500 general officers in the U.S., 300 of which are active.

“There are great people serving in the military right now,” Landes said, “so it was very humbling.”

As a one-star general officer, Landes now serves as assistant division commander of the 1st Armored Division, located in Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.

His current responsibilities include making sure the soldiers and equipment in his division are always prepared for a potential deployment.

“We have people deployed all over,” Landes said. “My job is to make sure that we’re ready at any time.”

Landes said all of his accomplishments have been a team effort. From former coaches to friends to military peers, he cites the support of others for helping him get where he is today.

“It all started with the great people in Kingsport,” Landes said. “I had great examples growing up, and throughout the military that has continued.”

Landes added that he and his wife, Morri, are proud to be from Kingsport and plan to retire in the area.

“It’s always great to be back home in Tennessee,” Landes said. “I’ve been all over the world, and it always amazes me how beautiful it is in Kingsport.”