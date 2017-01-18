One dead in head-on collision in Johnson City

According to a police department news release, when officers arrived they found that a 1997 Ford Explorer was traveling north on South Roan and had crossed over the double-yellow line and struck a 2001 Chevrolet 1500 truck head-on. The truck was traveling south on South Roan. Bennett, the driver of the pickup, received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Sidney W. Swahn, 68, 2709 S. Roan St., was the driver of the Explorer. Police said Swahn received life-threatening injuries and was taken to Johnson City Medical Center Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

