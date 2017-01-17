What East Tennesseans can do to help endangered bumblebees

Recently added to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s endangered species list — a first for a bee in the continental U.S. — the rusty patched bumblebee will now gain some protections, but needs all the help it can get.

“The rusty patched bumblebee is not only an important pollinator of prairie wildflowers, but also of cranberries, blueberries, apples, alfalfa and numerous other crops,” reports the Xerces Society, which seeks to help invertebrate conservation. “Once common from Minnesota to Maine, and south through the Appalachians, this species has been lost from 87 percent of its historic range since the late 1990s.”

Human development and the loss of habitats, along with the use of pesticides and diseases, are hurting these bumblebees, who were once present in 31 states and Canadian provinces. Now, according to National Public Radio, they can only be found in 13 states and Canadian provinces, showing an 88 percent decline in the number of populations and an 87 percent loss in the amount of territory it inhabits.

