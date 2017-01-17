Fishermen rescued from rising waters near Weir Dam

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, dispatch was notified of the incident at 9:08 a.m. Officials responded to Weir Dam, located below South Holston Dam, to find three men stranded on a small island.

The SCSO reports that the Tennessee Valley Authority shut off water, allowing the fire department and Kingsport Lifesaving Crew to safely reach and retrieve the trio.

The victims stated they were fishing when the waters began to rise and move swiftly. Though they visit the area often, they apparently did not hear the warning siren that the dam was about to generate.

The SCSO reminds the public to use caution near dams, where a large amount of water may be discharged without warning at any time.