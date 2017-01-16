Community gathers for annual MLK parade

“We’re no longer having to fight so hard,” said parade organizer Ronnie Collins. “It’s not over yet; we’ve still got some things we’re trying to get through, but we have come a long way.”

Collins said the parade serves not only as a time to honor King’s legacy, but also as an opportunity to celebrate the unification of the Kingsport community.

“That’s the difference is that now we’re walking together, and now we can talk together,” Collins said. “That was the ultimate goal, that we have a seat at the table, so to speak.”

The parade began at noon at the intersection of East Sevier and Center streets in downtown Kingsport. More than 100 participants walked along Center Street, holding signs and banners with messages of peace, hope and unity.

Collins said this year’s parade theme, “Our World, His Dream: Nonviolence, it’s a choice! — Nonviolence 365,” is timely in light of recent shootings and other hate-fueled events.

“We had so much violence last year,” Collins said. “So we’re just saying violence is a choice, and we’re encouraging everybody to be nonviolent. … Violence just (leads to) more violence, so we want to discourage that and encourage people to begin to love more.”

After the walk, parade participants gathered in the parking lot between City Hall and the Justice Center, where several community leaders spoke about the importance of the day.

City Mayor John Clark said the parade serves as a reminder of the progress that has been made in Kingsport over the years.

“I’ve always admired Dr. King for his leadership and his call to action for peace, by embracing the importance of equality, diversity, unity and most importantly, mutual respect for one another,” Clark said. “I’m also thankful that we live in a city that embraces Dr. King’s ideals in everything that we do for our citizens.”

Other speakers included Kingsport Chief of Police David Quillin, Kingsport City Manager Jeff Fleming, pastors of local churches and leaders of nonprofit organizations.

Collins said he hopes the event has reminded people to reject violence and move forward with peace and love.

“If you’re part of a nonviolent movement of any kind, you’re doing it the right way,” Collins said. “If you can love people who don’t love you, you’re doing it the right way.”

Sponsors of the parade included Food City, city of Kingsport, Office Depot, Joshua Generation, My Brother's Keeper, Putting Babies First, Tennessee & Virginia Fellowship against Racism, H.O.P.E., New Vision and Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency.