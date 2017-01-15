East Tennessee PBS to launch 24/7 children’s programming Monday

Now, viewers can watch these and other child-friendly shows all day as part of East Tennessee PBS’s new 24/7 children’s programming.

Launching on Monday, this free service will include a new TV channel — featuring only children’s programming — and a livestream, which will allow children to watch their favorite shows on a variety of mobile devices.

East Tennessee PBS will provide the new children’s channel in addition to its current primary East Tennessee PBS channel, which will continue to feature PBS KIDS content during the day.

“The importance of airing an all-day kids’ channel was something we couldn’t pass up,” said Vickie Lawson, president of East Tennessee PBS.

Previously, Lawson said children’s programming aired only from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This limited its availability to school-age children and to those who watch television during primetime hours.

“Studies show there is a high viewing rate in the hours between dinner and bedtime,” Lawson said, “and we were missing that audience.”

Now, children can watch the same shows they currently enjoy on the East Tennessee PBS network, in addition to “Splash and Bubbles,” a new series from the Jim Henson Company.

According to William Isom II, director of community outreach for East Tennessee PBS, the new children’s channel will reach 1.8 million potential viewers in East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and East Kentucky. This is equivalent to about 850,000 households.

The children’s programming will reach additional viewers via livestream through pbskids.org and the PBS KIDS Video App. Livestreaming will be available on multiple devices and platforms, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xbox One and Chromecast.

The new PBS KIDS channel will replace the World Channel on the station’s current lineup, which featured news, documentaries and travel programs from across the globe.

Lawson said she understands that many viewers enjoy the World Channel and would like to see it return to the network. However, bringing it back would require a fourth channel stream at a cost of $34,000, which is not currently in the station’s yearly budget.

Those who are interested in helping the World Channel return should call (865) 595-0239, email gellis@EastTennesseePBS.org or visit www.EastTennesseePBS.org/WORLD.

“If our viewers want World to be offered, it will be offered,” Lawson said. “We just have to fundraise.”

In addition to the new children’s channel, East Tennessee PBS will introduce several other initiatives this year, including new STEM content, digital innovations and customizable tools for parents and caregivers.

By offering the new PBS KIDS channel, Lawson said children and their families can get the educational content they depend on, without the limits.

“[Our goal is] to educate our community,” she said. “There are many programs for elementary, middle and high school kids, but stay-at-home kids didn’t have those resources. This gives us a venue to offer that.”

Founding sponsors of the new PBS KIDS channel include Rita’s Italian Ice of Knoxville, Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies, Zoo Knoxville, Blackberry Hills Bakery, Uncle Lem’s Mountain Outfitters, DeRoyal, Kids First Child Advocacy Center, MidSouth Sewing and The Children’s Center of the Cumberlands.