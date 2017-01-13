Developer seeking $1 million in TIF for assisted living facility at Riverbend

The move would authorize the Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority to implement an amended, expanded redevelopment plan for the already established Riverbend Redevelopment District in order to include the parcel of land on which The Blake — an assisted living facility — is proposed to be constructed, as well as clearing the way for the use of TIF.

The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman already agreed to the plan and KHRA held a public meeting on the subject in early December.

The facility is being developed by The Blake at Kingsport, LLC at an estimated cost of nearly $21.35 million, according to the resolution, and will include construction of one building with two courtyards consisting of a total of 106,500 square feet. The Blake will include 119 units of assisted living apartments and 170 beds, according to information presented to the Sullivan County Commission during a work session Thursday.

The Blake will include onsite therapy, onsite health care, secure memory care and other related amenities.

City staff estimate the total direct and indirect economic impact of The Blake’s construction, operations and spending by its eventual residents at $24.8 million, including support for 157 jobs.

According to a resolution on the commission’s agenda this month, the project will be funded through a $17.08 million loan taken by the developer, developer investment of $3.27 million, and TIF debt to be issued by KHRA in an amount not to exceed $1 million.

That $1 million in debt is what will be repaid over a 10-year period through a portion of property taxes paid by The Blake’s owner to the city of Kingsport and Sullivan County.

But that $1 million is a fraction of the new property taxes that building The Blake will generate. Based on the vacant, undeveloped property’s current assessment (and current tax rates), city and county property tax collections combined would total only $157,981 over the next 20 years, according to information presented to county commissioners Thursday by city staff. But once the $21.5 million Blake is built and added to the tax rolls, its owners will pay an estimated $4.8 million in property taxes over that 20-year period.

And that estimate does not include potential additional tax growth that could occur with planned development of four “out parcels” within the expanded redevelopment district. Those parcels, including three fronting Fort Henry Drive, will become accessible with The Blake developer’s construction of a road into the overall site.

Another potential return on the county and city’s investment will be sales taxes collected from businesses that locate on those out parcels. City staff said once all four out parcels are developed, businesses on them could generate $412,500 annually in sales tax revenues.

A representative for both the company that will own The Blake and the company’s subsidiary that will operate the facility said the company’s goal is to bring to the area an upscale assisted living facility with pricing that is affordable and very competitive with existing facilities in Kingsport. All-inclusive rents will begin at around $2,700 per month, he said, for a single-bed unit. Asked how the company could offer that rate, which sounded much lower than existing facilities in the area, he said it was due to The Blake’s comparably large size. While the Blake will have 119 units, most existing facilities in the area have only 40 to 50, he said.

The Sullivan County Commission is expected to vote on expanding the redevelopment district and granting tax increment financing for The Blake at its meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday on the second floor of the historic Sullivan County Courthouse.