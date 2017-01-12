DA: Charges unlikely in allegations at nursing home

On Dec. 22, a TDH press release announced disciplinary actions against Brookhaven Manor, a 180-bed facility located off East Stone Drive. Admissions were suspended following an investigation launched Nov. 1, reportedly uncovering a violation of standards in multiple areas: administration, performance improvement, physician services, infection control, nursing services and resident rights.

While a press release did not specify or elaborate upon the alleged offenses, the Times-News obtained a related 77-page “Statement of Deficiencies” from the Division of Health Care Facilities. It documented residents who were enduring “an environment detrimental to their health.” Some members of the Brookhaven staff were accused of failing to prevent and thoroughly investigate allegations of abuse and neglect, provide timely incontinence care, and properly care for wounds and bed sores.

According to Sullivan County District Attorney Gen. Barry Staubus, his office, the Kingsport Police Department and Adult Protective Services knew nothing of the potential wrongdoing until the TDH issued its press release.

"My concern is if there is information that there is criminal activity, that getting the report and allegations from the Department of Health after the fact makes it difficult to conduct a criminal investigation," Staubus said Thursday. "If I was the son or daughter of a parent at a nursing facility, and there were allegations of abuse or neglect, I would want them fully investigated. And if there was proof of criminal activity, then I would want someone to be held criminally responsible.”

Staubus said his office subsequently received the “Statement of Deficiencies” report — which does not identify victims or alleged offenders by name — and on Wednesday obtained additional information on the TDH investigation.

But due to the TDH taking administrative actions, and some Brookhaven staff already being terminated, Staubus says it could impede investigation by law enforcement, APS and the DA’s office.

Staubus adds: "I'm hoping in the future that we would hear from the Department of Health prior to a press release to the public. If someone oversaw the investigation and approved the report, it would benefit everyone if on the front end either law enforcement, Adult Protective Services or our office was contacted, in order to coordinate and investigate allegations of misconduct to vulnerable adults."

Although he didn't receive information until after a press release, and that creates frustration and challenges, Staubus says his office is continuing to review the case. In the event that substantial evidence of potential criminal actions is uncovered, it would be sent to a grand jury for the consideration of charges.

As previously reported by the Times-News, the TDH identified potential mental and physical abuse involving three nurses and nine separate victims. One of the accused employees was terminated while another received a three-day suspension. State records show that no investigation was ever launched about a third nurse, about whom several “cognitively intact” residents had complained.

The state also documented complaints of bullying by an office manager who allegedly threatened to kick a resident out if a promissory note was not immediately signed. That administrator was “separated from employment” in August.

TDH surveyors report multiple incidents of improper care plans and treatment for residents’ bed sores and surgical wounds, along with a lack of timely incontinence care. Administrative deficiencies, according to the TDH, included failing to provide an accounting of resident funds to an executor or descendants within 30 days of death.

A new Tennessee law which went into effect Jan. 1 aims to close some of the loopholes in reporting crimes against the elderly. All district attorneys across the state now have a Vulnerable Adult Protective Investigative Team, or VAPIT.

In Sullivan County, law enforcement from the Sheriff's Office, Kingsport and Bristol, Tenn., have already began regular meetings with the DA to coordinate efforts. They include representatives of Adult Protective Services, who are now required to pass all reports to law enforcement, and the elder care community.

"We're asking that the public get involved with vulnerable adults," Staubus said. "Not just nursing homes, but businesses and individuals, so we can determine if there is abuse or not rising to a crime. Call and talk about this, attend our VAPIT meetings."

Sullivan County’s team is planning to meet monthly. Any civic groups or businesses seeking further education on recognizing and protecting vulnerable adults are encouraged to contact the Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office at (423) 279-3278.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Adult Protective Services by dialing (888) 277-8366 (APS-TENN) or by visiting https://reportadultabuse.dhs.tn.gov .