Gate City seeks to reduce signatures needed to run for Town Council

Currently, anyone interested in becoming a city leader must obtain 125 signatures from citizens in order to be placed on the ballot. Council member Wallace W. Ross Jr. would like to see that changed.

"I think this would kind of help us with the process and get more people interested in running," he said during the regular monthly meeting of the council. "Getting 125 names is difficult."

Vice-Mayor Roger Cassell agreed with Ross that reducing the number of signatures would make the process easier. But they warned that any change would have to come through the general assembly and it would be hard to get any legislation passed because the entire state electoral code would have to be changed.

Council member Allan "Cotton" Roberts brought up the requirement that towns with less than 1,500 registered voters do not have to obtain any signatures and asked how many registered voters Gate City currently has. Council member Ron Kindle said the town has 1,697. Kindle said he was told that 218 of those voters are either dead or inactive which would put the town below the threshold of 1,500 voters and eliminate the petition requirement.

Mayor Frances Perry questioned changing the signature requirements.

"I've always said if someone is not interested enough to get enough names needed to run, where they interested enough to come to the meetings and do what needs to be done for the town?" she said.

Cassell said he has been interested every election and has got the majority of signatures needed each time, but at the very least would like more time to obtain the signatures. He said the time given to each potential candidate to get the names, from January to March in election years, was the worst time to knock on people's doors asking for a signature.

Roberts told the board he agreed with everyone else and said it is becoming harder and harder to obtain the signatures needed, mostly because people are unwilling to answer their doors.

Cassell made a motion for Town Manager Greg Jones to draft a letter for delivery to Delegate Terry Kilgore asking the general assembly to make those changes. Roberts seconded the motion and it was passed unanimously.

In other business:

- The board voted unanimously to reestablish the Safety and Street committees.

- The appointment of Ross to the Sanitation Authority was rescinded by the board because the Authority had reached its five person limit.

- The town code was adopted by a majority vote from the board. Ross voted no because he wanted more time to study the document.

- A majority of town council members voted to sell their current K-9 officer on Govdeals.com. Cassell abstained from the vote.

- Gate City entered into a K-9 contract with Sergeant Justin Miller for the Gate City Police Department.

- The board approved Ross and Kindle heading to the Virginia Municipal League capital days a day early, contingent on the pair being able to make reservations.

- The board agreed to purchase a salt spreader for $4,950 after Roberts was assured the spreader would fit universally on any small truck.