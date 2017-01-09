Potential ballots taking shape for upcoming elections in Kingsport, Bristol, Bluff City

In Kingsport the ballot will include mayor for a two year term, three aldermen for four-year terms, one alderman for a two-year term to fulfill the remainder of the term of office vacated by the resignation of Michele Mitchell, and two members of the Kingsport Board of Education.

In Bristol, city council members - as well as members of the Bristol Tennessee Board of Education - for the city's East, South, and West Districts are on the ballot.

The offices on the ballot in Bluff City are mayor and two aldermen.

Candidate petitions have been available since November 18, 2016 for all offices. To get on the ballot, would-be candidates must obtain verifiable signatures of 25 registered voters residing in the city in which they wish to run and file the petition no later than noon, February 16.

The qualifications for municipal offices vary for each city and are established by state law and city charter.

As of close of business Monday, several offices have not yet garnered any interest from potential candidates — including mayor of Kingsport — while others have had multiple people pick up, and in some cases file, papers to run.

According to public record posted online by the Sullivan C ounty Election Commission (www.scelect.org):

• No one had picked up to qualify to run for mayor of Kingsport, an office currently held by first-termer John Clark.

• Four people had picked up to qualify to run for the three aldermanic seats on the Kingsport ballot: Robert Ellis; Alderman Colette George; Kyle D. Vaughan; and Mark Vicars Jr. The three seats currently are held by George, Darrell R. Duncan, and Tom Parham.

• One person, Jessie Hensley, has picked up to qualify to run for the two-year term to fill out the vacancy created by Mitchell's departure. The seat is currently held by Tom Segelhorst. He was appointed to the seat by the BMA pending the May election.

• No one had picked up to qualify for the two Kingsport Board of Education seats on the ballot, currently held by Eric Hyche and Carrie C. Upshaw.

• In Bristol, incumbents Chad Keen and Margaret Feierabend had picked up to qualify to run for the East District and South Districts, repsectively, they currenlty hold. And no one had picked up for the West District seat currently held by Lea Powers.

• Jill Harrision filed her completed petition on Dec. 9 to become a candidate for reelection to the Bristol Tennesseee Board of Education, East District, while Jim N. Butcher filed his completed petition on Dec. 15 to become a candidate for reelection to the Bristol BOE, West District. No one had picked up to qualify for the school board's South District seat, currently held by Nelson Pyle.

• In Bluff City, Mayor Irene Wells has picked up paperwork to qualify to run for reelection - but she could have competition from two others who also have picked up the paperwork: Jeff Broyels and Carolyn Harris Payne.

• Incumbent Bluff City aldermen Richard Bowling and Ray Harrington also have picked up petitions to qualify as candidates for reelection, but will face competition if they file: Kim Arrowood filed to becomea candidate for alderman on Dec. 2; and Carol Ann Keith filed to become a candidate on Nov. 21.

Turnout for municipal elections are historically the lowest of any election held, Sulivan County Administrator of Elections Jason Booher told the Times-News on Monday.

"The most recent city elections were held in 2015 with 26% of Bluff City, 4% of Bristol, and 23% of Kingsport registered voters casting a ballot," Booher said. "Most voters might be surprised to learn that the 23% turnout in Kingsport was a record high. Turnout is typically 11-14%. On the other hand, the turnout of 4% in Bristol was a record low."