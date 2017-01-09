City leaf collection ends soon for the season

Every year, the Model City provides loose leaf collection for its residents, typically starting in the second week of October and running until the middle of January. The annual service has crews picking up leaves raked to the curb, working six routes from one end of the city to the other.

Ronnie Hammonds, streets and sanitation manager, said the service will wrap up by January 15.

“We’ll get at least one more pass through the whole city before it ends,” Hammonds said.

So far, Kingsport has collected 1,665 tons of leaves, which is a little lower than the city’s historical average. During the first month of service, the leaves were dry and the tonnage was low, but as the weeks went on and the rains came in, the wet leaves have been bumping up the total tonnage.

Crews typically collect 1,500 tons to 2,000 tons of leaves each season.

Kingsport uses three automated vacuum trucks, one non-automated vacuum truck and two tag-along leaf collection trucks to provide the service. The average turnaround for a resident has been 11.5 days while the longest turnaround has been 18 days, Hammonds said.

Crews have made seven passes through the city with at least one more expected by the end of next week.

Once the leaves are collected, crews take them to the city’s demolition landfill, where they are mulched and used in landscaping projects across the city or sold to the public.

In case you do have some more leaves to get rid of, Hammonds offers these reminders:

• Place leaves at the edge of your yard and not in the street. Raking leaves into the roadway is a violation of city ordinance and Hammonds said you could incur liability on yourself by blocking the traffic lane.

• Do not cover any catch basins, drainage tiles or rake the leaves into the storm sewer.

• Keep all leaf piles clean and free of trash, limbs or other yard debris. This will help speed collection times.

• Bagged leaves are acceptable as well and should be placed at curbside on your regularly scheduled trash collection day, every other week.

And be sure not to use leaves as cover for extension cords and yard decorations, Hammonds said.

For more information on where trucks are working each day, call the Leaf Line at 224-2429.