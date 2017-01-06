Accumulating snow predicted to hit later today

As of early Friday, Winter Weather Advisories or Winter Storm Warnings had been issued for the entire Mountain Empire. In Tennessee, Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City were facing the latter, meaning that significant snowfall was expected .

A light dusting during the day is predicted to shift to heavy snow late Friday afternoon or early evening. The NWS warns that with temperatures below freezing during daylight hours, roads and other surfaces will be primed for the later snowfall to stick. Travel will be discouraged tonight and Saturday morning.

Snowfall was expected to end before 10 a.m. Saturday, giving way to mostly sunny skies and a high near 27. Both Saturday and Sunday night are expected to be bitterly cold, with low temperatures around 7 degrees.

For the latest forecasts and special weather statements, visit the National Weather Service.