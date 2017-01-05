Kingsport crews ready for wintry weather

An arctic air mass is expected to move into the area, ushering in some snow accumulation and much colder temperatures. In the higher elevations, the NWS is predicting 1-3 inches of snow, and in areas north of Interstate 40, 1-2 inches of snow is possible. Lower elevations in Southeast Tennessee and Southwest North Carolina will likely only see a dusting to 1 inch of snow.

The greatest impact to motorists will be the cold, with temperatures barely climbing to freezing on Friday, which could lead to some slick spots and travel hazards on secondary and untreated roads, bridges and overpasses, the NWS warned.

In the Model City, the streets and sanitation division is taking a “wait and see” approach to the forecast.

“We'll be checking all of the available weather forecasts over the next two days to see where our response needs to be,” said Ronnie Hammonds, streets and sanitation manager.

Sometime on Thursday, Hammonds said he and his supervisors will meet and go over the snow plans, what shifts will need to run and if the equipment is in good working order, which as of Wednesday, nearly all of it was.

“Tomorrow (Thursday) evening we'll see what the forecast is to determine our response,” Hammonds said.

In case the weather turns foul, Kingsport has 3,500 tons of salt on hand and can re-supply as needed.

On the Virginia side, the state Department of Transportation is ready for snow and is asking motorists to be prepared.

The Virginia Department of Transportation sent out a press release on Wednesday announcing the 12-county Bristol District has approximately $19.5 million set aside for winter weather, with almost 1,000 pieces of equipment ready to clear roads of snow and ice.

Across the state, VDOT reports more than 650,000 tons of salt, sand and treated abrasives, and 1.6 million gallons of liquid calcium chloride and salt brine are available in case the weather does indeed turn bad.

For traffic alerts and traveler information, visit 511Virginia.org. VDOT also offers a 511 app for android or iOS.

If temperatures do drop as low as predicted, now is the perfect time to double-check your water pipes and make sure they are well insulated.

One unique property of water is it expands as it freezes, and no matter how strong the pipe is, enough expansion and pressure can cause metal and plastic pipes to crack and break.

Pipes most likely to freeze are ones exposed to the severe cold, such as outdoor faucets, swimming pool supply lines, water sprinklers and water pipes in areas like basements, crawl spaces, attics, garages and kitchen cabinets. Pipes running against exterior walls with little to no insulation are also subject to freezing. Older houses and trailers are especially susceptible to freezing pipes.

Kingsport public works officials recommend choosing a faucet that's as far away from the hot water heater as possible when letting a small stream of water drip from the faucet. In addition to the water trick, be sure to insulate any pipes located in crawl spaces or other places that gets cold air moving through it. Most hardware stores sell pipe insulation with a pre-sticky side. Just wrap the pipe and the insulation seals itself back. And if you suspect your water line has frozen or broken, call a plumber.

Before the onset of cold weather, the American Red Cross recommends a number of steps you can take to prevent the freezing of water supply lines and pipes.

— Drain water from swimming pool and water sprinkler supply lines. Do not put antifreeze in these lines unless directed.

— Remove, drain and store hoses used outdoors. Close inside valves supplying outdoor hose bibs and open the outside hose bibs to allow the water to drain.

— Check around the home for other areas where water supply lines are located in unheated areas. Both hot and cold water pipes in these areas should be insulated.

— Consider installing specific products made to insulate water pipes like a "pipe sleeve" or installing UL-listed "heat tape," "heat cable," or similar materials on exposed water pipes.

— Keep garage doors closed if there are water supply lines in the garage, open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing and keep the thermostat set to the same temperature both during the day and at night.